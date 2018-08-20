Home States Telangana

More minor girls may be held captive in Yadadri brothels:  Police

There could be more brothels in Yadadri town, where minor girls are held captive to be pushed into prostitution, said Rachakonda police who are cracking down on the brothels and rescued minors.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There could be more brothels in Yadadri town, where minor girls are held captive to be pushed into prostitution, say Rachakonda police who are cracking down on the brothels and rescued minors from confinement.

Unlike in the previous incidents, in which the rescued kids had Aadhaar cards in their names with false credentials and were being sent to local Anganwadi centres, the seven girls rescued from five brothels had no identity proof and they were never sent out of the homes, police found during the investigation.
Police also found that the women, who were arrested on Saturday, had earlier fled the town fearing arrest. They recently moved back with minor girls in the hope of resuming their illegal activities again.
E Ramachandra Reddy, DCP, said that there were no more brothels running in the town now.

“But, as the flesh trade is likely to make a comeback, the raids will continue. We have increased the vigil and patrolling in vulnerable locations. This will continue and any violation will be dealt with strictly as per the law,” he said.

The girls rescued on Saturday had no identification proofs. It was found that as they were in the custody of traffickers for around a year, they could not obtain identity proofs. Though they tried to obtain documents through illegal means by providing false information, they could not succeed as the process was lengthy.
According to investigating officials, after the crackdown began at the beginning of August, many women engaged in organised prostitution and operating in the town for a very long time, locked their houses and went into hiding.

While some of those involved in trafficking had minor girls in their custody, only a few women were involved in the flesh trade. Inquiries also revealed that the women who had girls in their custody used to rotate the girls on a regular basis with their associates at other locations, to escape police eye. Some others went to other places to make money.

“There are inputs that there are five more kids, procured by the women in the town, and police teams are trying to trace the kids and nab the traffickers,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yadadri brothels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony