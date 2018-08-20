More minor girls may be held captive in Yadadri brothels:  Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There could be more brothels in Yadadri town, where minor girls are held captive to be pushed into prostitution, say Rachakonda police who are cracking down on the brothels and rescued minors from confinement.

Unlike in the previous incidents, in which the rescued kids had Aadhaar cards in their names with false credentials and were being sent to local Anganwadi centres, the seven girls rescued from five brothels had no identity proof and they were never sent out of the homes, police found during the investigation.

Police also found that the women, who were arrested on Saturday, had earlier fled the town fearing arrest. They recently moved back with minor girls in the hope of resuming their illegal activities again.

E Ramachandra Reddy, DCP, said that there were no more brothels running in the town now.

“But, as the flesh trade is likely to make a comeback, the raids will continue. We have increased the vigil and patrolling in vulnerable locations. This will continue and any violation will be dealt with strictly as per the law,” he said.

The girls rescued on Saturday had no identification proofs. It was found that as they were in the custody of traffickers for around a year, they could not obtain identity proofs. Though they tried to obtain documents through illegal means by providing false information, they could not succeed as the process was lengthy.

According to investigating officials, after the crackdown began at the beginning of August, many women engaged in organised prostitution and operating in the town for a very long time, locked their houses and went into hiding.

While some of those involved in trafficking had minor girls in their custody, only a few women were involved in the flesh trade. Inquiries also revealed that the women who had girls in their custody used to rotate the girls on a regular basis with their associates at other locations, to escape police eye. Some others went to other places to make money.

“There are inputs that there are five more kids, procured by the women in the town, and police teams are trying to trace the kids and nab the traffickers,” an official said.