Sexual abuse case: Nizamabad mayor D Sanjay’s bail rejected

The bail petition of former Nizamabad mayor D Sanjay was dismissed by a court which was hearing the case filed against him under Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, on Monday.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:44 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The bail petition of former Nizamabad mayor D Sanjay was dismissed by a court which was hearing the case filed against him under Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, on Monday. Recently, 11 women students of Shankari Nursing Collage lodged a complaint against him for sexual harassment.

He was booked under Nirbhaya Act and SC/ST Atrocities Act. Police arrested him on August 12 and court sent him to remand till August 24. During the hearing, the public prosecutor who was arguing the case on behalf of the police department, opposed the bail petition.

Sanjay said that the case was still in the primary stage of investigation and the police were still interrogating the complainants.After considering the argument, the court dismissed the bail petition. Sanjay’s advocate Akula Ramesh told Express that they would move another bail petition in the coming days.

Nizamabad mayor Mayor accused of Sexual Abuse

