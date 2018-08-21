Two more minors rescued from Yadadri brothel, woman trafficker arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the ongoing crackdown on child trafficking at the temple town of Yadadri, two more kids aged six and 11 were rescued and one woman trafficker, who had procured these girls to push them into prostitution, was also arrested on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, police raided a brothel in the town. The girls were in custody of a woman identified as Kamsani Jyothi (35), who has reportedly been involved in prostitution for the past few years. She had ‘bought’ the two girls for `40,000 each from Kamsani Shankar, an agent, around four years ago. They had been with her ever since. She had also obtained birth certificates and Aadhaar cards for the children and had even admitted them to a private school.

After the crackdown began in August, Jyothi, along with the kids, went into hiding. However, police had received intelligence input that she had returned home on Sunday. Inquiries revealed that, though the girls were not tortured like others rescued earlier, they were not taken care of properly either. The younger child called Jyothi ‘amma’(mother), while the older one called her ‘pinni’ (aunt). The older girl had previously been in possession of Jyothi’s sister Nirmala, who was recently arrested by police on similar charges. Just before she was arrested, Nirmala sent the girl to Jyothi so that she could take her back on being released from prison.

So far, 26 kids have been rescued from brothels in the town and 25 persons, including women, have been arrested in the past three weeks. Two of the arrested traffickers have been detained under PD act and seven houses, where the flesh trade was operating, were sealed.E Ramachandra Reddy, DCP Yadadri, said searches were going on to rescue more children if any.

Never ending saga

On August 1, police raided a brothel in Yadadri and rescued 11 girls. It was reported that some of them were tortured and injected with hormones so that they could attain puberty early.