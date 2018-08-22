Home States Telangana

Is it necessary to eat during 3 hrs in theatres: Hyderabad High Court asks petitioners

A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL seeking directions to the authorities  restraining the stalls in multiplex theatres in TS from selling packaged non-packaged food items.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL filed seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take steps restraining the stalls in multiplex theatres in TS from selling non-packaged food items, cool drinks and so on at higher rates, and to direct the management to allow the cine viewers to take outside food items and water bottles into multiplexes.

“Is it necessary to eat during those three hours in theatres? People can go to normal theatres instead of multiplexes. On issues like exorbitant rates, lack of quality etc., one can approach consumer forums for remedy. Judicial review is not possible in this PIL which involves issues relating to the Cinema Regulation Act, Food Safety Act, Weights and Measures Act. Besides, the management of multiplexes are not made by respondents to the PIL”, the bench observed.

