Building comes crumbling down in Warangal; one stuck under the debris

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: An under-construction four-storey building in Diesel Colony, Kazipet collapsed on Tuesday night. It is suspected that the building’s 63-year-old night watchman Meda Bikshapathi(63) was trapped under the debris and rescue efforts, at the time of publication, are underway to rescue him. It is reported the building was owned by Kothapally Ravinder Reddy, a retired headmaster.

Police and fire department personnel reached the location soon, however, they could not do much since the clearing up of debris required special machinery. Immediately after reaching the spot officials asked people living around the area to vacate their homes as there was danger falling debris. Warangal Urban district collector Amrapali Kata and police commissioner V Ravinder visited the site on Wednesday morning to enquire about the rescue efforts.

Kata assured family members of Bhikshapathi, the trapped man, that they were doing all they could to rescue him. To this effect, the administration called in a rescue team from Hyderabad, but even they could not do much as they did not possess the right equipment. The ability to clear debris safely is essential since uncontrolled activity could lead to filling up of air pockets inside the rubble, where Bhikshapathi might still be trapped in. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the equipment finally reached the location. “We are starting the rescue operation right now, but we cannot say how long it would take to complete it,” a rescue team member told media persons.