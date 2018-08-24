Home States Telangana

2-month-old baby dies after administering ​Pentavalent vaccine shot in Sircilla district

In a shocking incident, a two-month-old baby girl died and three other babies were  critical after being administered the Pentavalent vaccine at Yellaredypet Primary Health Centre (PHC) here on Wednes

Published: 24th August 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

A bereaved mother breaks down in front of her child’s body at Korutlapeta in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday | Express photo

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a shocking incident, a two-month-old baby girl died and three other babies were critical after being administered the Pentavalent vaccine at Yellaredypet Primary Health Centre (PHC) here on Wednesday. 

The three babies were shifted to hospitals in Karimnagar and Hyderabad and their condition is learnt to be stable on Thursday.   

A team of officials from the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare office would visit the district on Friday to investigate the cause of death. The officials would investigate if any other vaccine was administered along with the Pentavalent vaccine if the vaccines were stored and transported in ideal conditions and other details.

Natives of  Korutlapeta village, Thada Bapu Reddy and Mahavi took their baby to Yellaredypet PHC for vaccination. However,  the baby developed complications after the vaccine was given.  The parents rushed her to a private hospital but were advised to shift her to a hospital in Karimnagar.

However, she died on her way to Karimnagar on Wednesday night. Three more babies also developed complications after being given the Pentavalent vaccine.  They were also rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar and one among them was later shifted to Hyderabad.

While the same vaccine was administered to 11 other babies on Thursday, four of them developed complications. District collector D Krishna Bhasker, who took a serious note of the incident, ordered a probe into the incident and suspended Yellareddypet PHC medical officer Dr V Meenakshi on Thursday for not following instructions of higher officials and not attending duties on Wednesday. He also directed the medical officer not to leave the mandal headquarters without prior information. The collector and promised stringent action against the officials responsible. He said of the two babies out of three were out of danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar