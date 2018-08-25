Amid talk of early elections, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tries to please all sections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a good Friday for Hindu temple archakas, Chattada Sri Vaishnavas, Muslim imams, BCs, SCs, STs and others when CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced sops for them amid talk of early elections to the state Assembly. In a “please all and hurt none” policy, Rao took five key decisions.

Bhavans

The CM announced construction of separate Bhavans (buildings) to Backward Classes. In the past, the government had announced Brahmin Bhavan, Banjara Bhavan and 12 other Bhavans. Now, Bhavans will be built for people of smaller castes like Bhatrajas too. The government will allocate land and give funds for the construction.

The chief minister said that “self-respect building complexes” (Aatma Gaurava Bhavans) would be constructed in Hyderabad for people of all castes in Telangana. For this, lands have been identified at Kokapeta, Ghatkesar, Medpally, Medchal, Abdullapurmet, Injapur and some other places. “These buildings will be useful for BCs and other castes to witness advancement on social, educational and financial fronts,” he declared. All the 36 nomadic castes would get Bhavans, he added.

Rao announced allotment of 5 acres of land and a fund of Rs 5 crore to Munnuru Kapus, three acres and Rs 3 crore to Dudekula caste members, two acres and Rs 2 crore to Gangaputras, two acres and Rs 2 crore to Viswakarmas and one acre and Rs 1 crore to Nayi Brahmins, Arey Kshatriyas, Vaddera, Kummari, Yerukala, Uppara, Medara, Budiga Jangalu, Medhara, Perika, Chattada Srivaishnava, and Katika castes. For Bhatraj caste Bhavan, half acre of land and Rs 50 lakh fund will be given.

More free power to SCs, STs

SC and ST households in the state will get free power up to 101 units every month. Hitherto, power consumption up to 50 units has been billed nil for SCs and STs. “The use of television and other electronic gadgets has increased in SC and ST families too. That is why the free power limit has been increased to 101 units per month for them,” Rao said.

More pay for imams, mouzams

The imams and mouzams working in mosques in the state will get Rs 5,000 a month from September 1. Telangana is the only state which pays wages to imams and mouzams. Initially, the wage was fixed as Rs 1,000 a month and increased to Rs 1,500 last year. From September 1 it will be Rs 5,000. The decision will benefit around 9,000 imams and mouzams.

Govt to pay Archakas

The government will pay salaries to archakas serving in various Hindu temples from September 1. They will get salaries from the treasury on a par with other government employees.”If the state government employee salaries are revised, the salaries of the archakas too will be revised,” Rao announced, conceding the long-pending demand of archakas. The retirement age of temple archakas has been raised from 58 years to 65 years.

Mini-Gurukulam staff to get more

The government has raised the salaries of headmasters, wardens and others working in 29 Mini-Gurukulams. The salary of HM/warden goes up from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,0000, that of CRT from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000, that of PET from Rs 4,000 to Rs 11,000, that of accountant from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000, that of ANM from Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,000 and that of cook from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500. The salaries of helpers, sweepers, watchmen and others too have been raised.

New chairmen nominated

The CM also cleared some nominated posts in the state. Devara Mallppa was made Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation, while Gattu Timmappa was made Telangana State Cooperative Consumers Federation chairman and B Sivakumar was appointed as Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman.