Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court’s order on GO 550 on medical college seats stayed by SC

SC quashing the Hyderabad HC’s verdict on GO 550 and issuing directions to continue the MBBS and BDS admissions as per the existing reservation is likely to have no impact on admission process.

Published: 25th August 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court quashing the Hyderabad High Court’s verdict on GO 550 and issuing directions to continue the MBBS and BDS admissions as per the existing reservation is likely to have no impact on the admission process for the 2018-19 academic year. “With admissions now at the fag end, the apex court’s verdict is not going to have any impact this year.”

The court has made it clear that this year’s admissions are not be disturbed. The government has been asked to modify the GO. So from next year GO 550 will be implemented,” said Prof B Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

As per the Medical Council of India’s directive, the admissions procedure has to be finished by August 31 and the apex court has also said that counselling should not be disturbed. The court has, however, specified that the reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent but students have the option to slide. Mahesh Kumar of HRDA agrees that since the admissions are over, there is not much to be done.

“Some students might approach the court but I feel it’s too late now to cancel the second phase of counselling but it’s unlikely that once counselling is over, even court will do anything,” he said. Aspirants from the unreserved category are glad that their is counselling is over. Sheema Ahmed heaved a sigh of relief that the government took their time in taking up matter with SC and by the time the verdict came, admissions are over.

The issue

Issued on July 30, 2001, GO Rt No.550 states that for engineering courses in open category, seats are to be filled based on merit irrespective of reservation category. Later, reserved seats are to be filled as per norms. In case a reserved candidate secures seat in open category on merit basis & leaves it for better chances in reserved quota, that vacant seat has to be filled with candidate from same reserved category on merit basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GO 550 MBBS Addmission BDS Admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat