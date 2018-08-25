Hyderabad High Court’s order on GO 550 on medical college seats stayed by SC

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court quashing the Hyderabad High Court’s verdict on GO 550 and issuing directions to continue the MBBS and BDS admissions as per the existing reservation is likely to have no impact on the admission process for the 2018-19 academic year. “With admissions now at the fag end, the apex court’s verdict is not going to have any impact this year.”

The court has made it clear that this year’s admissions are not be disturbed. The government has been asked to modify the GO. So from next year GO 550 will be implemented,” said Prof B Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

As per the Medical Council of India’s directive, the admissions procedure has to be finished by August 31 and the apex court has also said that counselling should not be disturbed. The court has, however, specified that the reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent but students have the option to slide. Mahesh Kumar of HRDA agrees that since the admissions are over, there is not much to be done.

“Some students might approach the court but I feel it’s too late now to cancel the second phase of counselling but it’s unlikely that once counselling is over, even court will do anything,” he said. Aspirants from the unreserved category are glad that their is counselling is over. Sheema Ahmed heaved a sigh of relief that the government took their time in taking up matter with SC and by the time the verdict came, admissions are over.

The issue

Issued on July 30, 2001, GO Rt No.550 states that for engineering courses in open category, seats are to be filled based on merit irrespective of reservation category. Later, reserved seats are to be filled as per norms. In case a reserved candidate secures seat in open category on merit basis & leaves it for better chances in reserved quota, that vacant seat has to be filled with candidate from same reserved category on merit basis.