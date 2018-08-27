Home States Telangana

Raja Singh offers ‘unsolicited advice’ on love jihad

BJP MLA Raja Singh made use of Raksha Bandhan to send an appeal to Hindu women, on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Raja Singh (Twitter Photo: ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP MLA Raja Singh made use of Raksha Bandhan to send an appeal to Hindu women, on Sunday. He asked them to “promise not to marry outside their religion and become a victim of Love Jihad.” In message posted on YouTube, he said: “My Hindu sisters have to promise that they are a Hindu first. And hence, their religion and country should take first preference. They have to be cautious as Hindu women are being targeted by Muslims and terrorists and their lives are being destroyed through love Jihad.”

The Goshamahal MLA went on to allege that “Hindu women are being transformed into terrorists” through such marriages. The video ends with him talking about the ‘evils of Muslim men’” and their ways of wooing Hindu women saying, “Jihadis are going to enter are our homes. They will be very handsome and they will pretend to love you. Later, they will win over your hearts which would prevent you from enquiring about their true identity. That is because they are not humans.”

