Challur PHC: Giving private peers a run for their money

The Challur PHC is giving a tough competition to private hospitals with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and health care facilities. 

Published: 28th August 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Several patients from neighbouring villages visit Challur PHC for its state-of-art healthcare facilities | express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Challur PHC is giving a tough competition to private hospitals with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

Boasting modern facilities ranging from its labour delivery recovery room to a newborn care corner, the centre has been attracting patients from several neighbouring villages. The number of out-patients visiting it has increased from 60 to 100 a day.

Speaking with Express, district medical and health officer Dr G Sujatha said that the Challur PHC had developed into a model PHC thanks to the National Health Mission and the Hospital Developments Society

