Home States Telangana

High LPG prices, additional labour charge demanded

Though the cost of an LPG cylinder is `847, delivery staff demand an additional `50. If customers refuse to pay, the staff threaten to take the cylinder back - the Chief Ration Officer, Telangana, rec

Published: 28th August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinders

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the cost of an LPG cylinder is Rs 847, delivery staff demand an additional Rs 50. If customers refuse to pay, the staff threaten to take the cylinder back - the Chief Ration Officer, Telangana, receives several such complaints every day. There are nearly 700 LPG dealers in the State who engage 15,000 delivery boys to deliver 1.5 lakh cylinders a day to households.

Chief Ration Officer, Hyderabad, Bala Mayadevi, in a review meeting with LPG gas agency dealers had recently instructed them that delivery staff can not overcharge consumers. In case of complaints, strict action would be taken against the agency concerned.

When contacted, Madavi Indane Gas Agency distributor T Ramanuja Rao said the consumer should only pay the amount printed on the cash memo. “If the delivery staff is overcharging, they must inform the agency so that action can be taken against the person concerned. We are paying them a salary and they can’t charge more than the amount in the receipt,” he said.  He added that people can give a tip if they wish, but delivery staff can not demand it.

Meanwhile, the delivery staff alleged exploitation at the hands of agency owners. They claimed that despite doing a job that involves a lot of physical labour, their pay is below the minimum wages and devoid of any incentives or benefits.

“I am paid `9,000 a month for delivering 30 cylinders on daily basis. Often we have to deliver cylinders in houses on fourth or fifth floors and the buildings don’t even have lifts. We are forced to climb stairs with 30 kg cylinder on our shoulders ( weight of LPG in cylinder is 14.2 kg). We don’t even have  health insurance,” said A Venkatesh, a delivery boy.

Another delivery staff D Murali rued that the consumers are complaining to gas agency owners that the delivery boys are demanding the extra amount. “Government should make regulations that make it mandatory for gas agencies to provide health insurance to delivery staff,” he said. He alleged that recently a delivery staff had died due to heart attack while on work. “Who should be responsible when such a tragedy occurs?” Murali added.

BPCL launches mobile app to make hassle-free payment

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launched an Android mobile app on Monday for LPG consumers, which has options of booking cylinders and also for registering request for second cylinder. The app also gives customers the option to pay through credit or debit cards and e-wallets. Speaking to media,  C Muthu Swamy, BPCL Coordinator for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said many complaints were received from consumers regarding payment at the time of delivery of cylinders. Now they can use the app for online payment without any hassles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High LPG prices LPG cylinder Chief Ration Officer Madavi Indane Gas Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love