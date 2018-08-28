High LPG prices, additional labour charge demanded

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Though the cost of an LPG cylinder is Rs 847, delivery staff demand an additional Rs 50. If customers refuse to pay, the staff threaten to take the cylinder back - the Chief Ration Officer, Telangana, receives several such complaints every day. There are nearly 700 LPG dealers in the State who engage 15,000 delivery boys to deliver 1.5 lakh cylinders a day to households.

Chief Ration Officer, Hyderabad, Bala Mayadevi, in a review meeting with LPG gas agency dealers had recently instructed them that delivery staff can not overcharge consumers. In case of complaints, strict action would be taken against the agency concerned.

When contacted, Madavi Indane Gas Agency distributor T Ramanuja Rao said the consumer should only pay the amount printed on the cash memo. “If the delivery staff is overcharging, they must inform the agency so that action can be taken against the person concerned. We are paying them a salary and they can’t charge more than the amount in the receipt,” he said. He added that people can give a tip if they wish, but delivery staff can not demand it.

Meanwhile, the delivery staff alleged exploitation at the hands of agency owners. They claimed that despite doing a job that involves a lot of physical labour, their pay is below the minimum wages and devoid of any incentives or benefits.

“I am paid `9,000 a month for delivering 30 cylinders on daily basis. Often we have to deliver cylinders in houses on fourth or fifth floors and the buildings don’t even have lifts. We are forced to climb stairs with 30 kg cylinder on our shoulders ( weight of LPG in cylinder is 14.2 kg). We don’t even have health insurance,” said A Venkatesh, a delivery boy.

Another delivery staff D Murali rued that the consumers are complaining to gas agency owners that the delivery boys are demanding the extra amount. “Government should make regulations that make it mandatory for gas agencies to provide health insurance to delivery staff,” he said. He alleged that recently a delivery staff had died due to heart attack while on work. “Who should be responsible when such a tragedy occurs?” Murali added.

BPCL launches mobile app to make hassle-free payment

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launched an Android mobile app on Monday for LPG consumers, which has options of booking cylinders and also for registering request for second cylinder. The app also gives customers the option to pay through credit or debit cards and e-wallets. Speaking to media, C Muthu Swamy, BPCL Coordinator for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said many complaints were received from consumers regarding payment at the time of delivery of cylinders. Now they can use the app for online payment without any hassles.