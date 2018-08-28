Hospital that can give you more fractures: Osmania General Hospital ceiling cover comes crashing; one hurt

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Big chunks of lime mortar covering the ceiling came crashing down on a patient’s attendant at the century-old In-Patient block of Osmania General Hospital on Monday late afternoon. The 21-year-old woman, who received minor injuries, was given first aid and sent for an x-ray examination of her shoulder.

This is third such incident at the hospital this month, and second in the IP Block which was built in early 1900’s. On August 21, chunks of lime mortar fell on a patient admitted at orthopedic ward for fracture in leg. The debris landed on his hand, but he escaped without any serious injuries. On August 13, again, chunks of the ceiling collapsed at the portico of Out-Patient block, near Minor Operation Theatre.

While Osmania Hospital’s JAC chairman Dr R Pandu Naik and his colleagues have been demanding the construction of a new building, and officials in the Health department claim blue prints are ready, foundation stone is yet to be laid.

Monday’s incident happened near the main entrance of the IP Block. “The attendant received only a minor injury and she was taken to casualty immediately. To avoid such incidents, I regularly go around the IP Block. But today the ceiling crashed at an unexpected place,” says OGH superintendent Dr B Nagendar.

Officials said the issue was taken to the notice of higher officials and the hospital administration has identified some more parts of the ceiling covering have become weak. Incidentally, a GHMC engineer was at the hospital on Monday to check strength of the IP Block.