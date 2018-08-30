Varavara Rao to be brought Back to city from Pune today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revolutionary writer Varavara Rao will be brought back to Hyderabad from Pune by an early morning flight on Thursday, following Supreme Court order on Wednesday that he should be placed under house arrest. Hyderabad city police will provide the required bandobust at his Jawaharnagar residence during his house arrest.

Speaking to Express, nephew of Varavara Rao and senior journalist N Venugopal said, “Varavara Rao’s daughter spoke with the Pune police over phone and they informed her that he will be brought to Hyderabad in the 4:20 am Indigo flight from Pune.”

Till Wednesday night their was no clear information as to how Rao will be brought to Hyderabad. The Pune police, currently investigating the alleged case of an anti-terror law, will take the assistance of the State police to execute the SC order. The order says that the five activists should be kept under house arrest till September 6. Any violation will be considered as a cognisable offence, according to police.

“The number of police personnel to be deployed will be decided depending on the situation,’’ said Jitender, Additional DGP (Law and Order).

“In normal parlance, a house arrest means that the person is meant to be kept inside the house, remain calm and not incite people,” a senior police official said adding that not everyone would be allowed to meet.

P Viswa Prasad, DCP, Central Zone said: “a house arrest is a preventive arrest. Until the person doesn’t attempt to step out, it would be normal. But if he steps out, it will be a cognisable offence. Usually a SI and four home guards or two guards would be posted,” he added.