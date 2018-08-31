Home States Telangana

Nandamuri Harikrishna's MahaPrasthanam

Harikrishna died in ghastly road mishap in Nalgonda Wednesday while proceeding to Nellore of Andhra.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with former Supreme Court Judge J Chelameswar, shouldering the bier of his brother-in-law N Harikrishna, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Harikrishna died in a car accident on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The last rites of former chief minister late NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna was held at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Thursday. Harikrishna died in ghastly road mishap in Nalgonda Wednesday while proceeding to Nellore of Andhra.

The actor-turned-politician Harikrishna’s sons and Tollywood actors Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR jointly performed the funeral rituals amid hundreds of fans, friends and relatives who bid a tearful adieu to the departed. Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Harikrishna’s brother-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu and former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar and close relatives carried the mortal remains of Harikrishna from his residence in Mehdipatnam till the procession vehicle.  

The funeral procession started at 4 pm from Mehdipatnam amid slogans Jai Harikrishna and Harikrishna Amar Rahe. It reached Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills at around 5.30 pm where the final rites were carried out with state honour.  

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also visited Harikrishna’s residence and paid respects. Recalling his memories, Venkaiah Naidu said that when Harikrishna was a Rajya Sabha MP, he fought for the issues concerning Telugu people at the upper house. While in the House, he spoke in Telugu whenever he tried to bring the several  problems faced by the public in the State, Naidu added.   

TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavita also visited Harikrishna’s residence and paid her tributes. Members of the Telugu film fraternity, political leaders from both Telugu states visited the residence and paid their respects.

Meanwhile, the city police made all arrangements to prevent traffic snarls for the funeral procession.
Keeping in view yesterday’s traffic snarls, the city police diverted traffic and imposed restrictions.

