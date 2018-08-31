PIL filed against TRS over Mega meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court challenging the permission granted by police to the ruling TRS party for conducting public meeting “Pragathi Nivedana Sabha” at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district on Sept 2. Petitioner Poojari Sreedhar, advocate and president of Nadigadda Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti of Gadwal district, sought the court to declare the said permission as illegal and unconstitutional.

On Thursday, petitioner’s counsel Shashi Kiran made a mention before the division bench comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and Justice J Uma Devi with a plea to hear the case urgently as the proposed meeting was scheduled to take place on Sunday. Responding to the plea, the bench said that the matter would be heard on Friday. Sreedhar, in his petition, submitted that the ground admeasuring about 1600 acres meant for the proposed meeting was being levelled by cutting trees to accommodate around 25 lakh people.

On one hand the government talks about Haritha Haram (Afforestation) but now the ruling party was indulging in Haritha Hananam (Deforestation) by cleaning and clearing all the greenery present in the said land. About `200 crore expenditure was being incurred towards transportation, food, water, meeting requirements and so on.

In fact, the TRS government could find alternative methods to reach to the people for the dissemination of its achievements instead of bringing in lakhs of people at one place, he added.