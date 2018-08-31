Home States Telangana

PIL filed against TRS over Mega meet

A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court challenging the permission granted by police to the ruling TRS party for conducting public meeting “Pragathi Nivedana Sabha”

Published: 31st August 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court challenging the permission granted by police to the ruling TRS party for conducting public meeting “Pragathi Nivedana Sabha” at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district on Sept 2. Petitioner Poojari Sreedhar, advocate and president of Nadigadda Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti of Gadwal district, sought the court to declare the said permission as illegal and unconstitutional.

On Thursday, petitioner’s counsel Shashi Kiran made a mention before the division bench comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and Justice J Uma Devi with a plea to hear the case urgently as the proposed meeting was scheduled to take place on Sunday. Responding to the plea, the bench said that the matter would be heard on Friday.  Sreedhar, in his petition, submitted that the ground admeasuring about 1600 acres meant for the proposed meeting was being levelled by cutting trees to accommodate around 25 lakh people.

On one hand the government talks about Haritha Haram (Afforestation) but now the ruling party was indulging in Haritha Hananam (Deforestation) by cleaning and clearing all the greenery present in the said land. About `200 crore expenditure was being incurred towards transportation, food, water, meeting requirements and so on.

In fact, the TRS government could find alternative methods to reach to the people for the dissemination of its achievements instead of bringing in lakhs of people at one place, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mega meet Hyderabad High Court Pragathi Nivedana Sabha TRS Mega Meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing