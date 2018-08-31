Welcome to new zonal system for Telangana 

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:In a major achievement for K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the new zonal system for Telangana, three months after the State Cabinet has approved it. Paving the way for seven zones and two multi-zones in the State, the President issued ‘’The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2018,” which was published in the Central government’s gazette.

With the new zonal system, locals get 95 per cent of reservation and five per cent for open category in public employment and education. Telangana is the only state in the country, which has reserved 95 per cent of its jobs to the sons of the soil.

Initially, there were doubts in the minds of government employees and others, whether the Central government would approve the 95 per cent reservation to locals or not. But, with the consistent follow-up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Centre has finally approved the same.

Another change in the new zonal system is that the State cadre posts will not be filled through direct recruitment. The state-cadre posts will be filled by way of promotions to employees of multi-zonal cadre.

It may be recalled that the State Cabinet approved the new zones on May 28. On the same day, Rao left for Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained the need for new zones for the new State of Telangana. Later, the Chief Minister met Modi twice on the issue and finally the State gets the approval for new zones.

Govt to fill 9,000 posts in GPs soon



The immediate action to be taken by the State government is that it would fill 9,000-odd panchayat secretaries. “We have created new panchayats by upgrading the existing tribal hamlets having a population of 500. There is an urgent need to fill panchayat secretaries, otherwise, the administration will take a back seat in villages. Now, with the new zones, the governance in villages will be a smooth affair,” TRS MP K Kavitha said. According to official sources, all the departments have already made arrangements for filling vacant posts for which government has already issued notification.

Notification issued for filling 9,335 panchayat secretary posts

On a day when the state government got President’s nod for the new zonal system, the Panchayat Raj department issued a notification for filling 9,355 junior panchayat secretary posts on Thursday. A GO was also issued on the same day declaring the post as a district cadre post. Interested candidates can apply on the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Institutions (TSPRI) website from Sept 3-11.