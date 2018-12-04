Home States Telangana

Are we in no man’s land? Ask voters in Yapral, Neredmet and Sainikpuri

For residents in pockets of Yapral that is governed by two separate civic bodies - GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment board, the answers are even more convoluted. 

voting-elections

Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We have never seen our MLA, cry residents of Yapral, Neredmet and Sainikpuri. They have not even been able to catch a glimpse of any of the 42 candidates contesting from Malkajgiri this time, which is the highest number in the State. “The last time we saw any contestant campaigning in this area was in 2014,” says Mohan Guruswamy, who lives in Yapral.

“Even then the campaign was not widespread. Our MLA, C Kanaka Reddy, who belong to TRS, has clearly failed to fulfil the promises he made last time. Despite several letters written to Corporation officials, there has been no development in our area,” says Mohan. “I have heard that KCR allotted 12 crore for cleaning of RK Puram Lake. But the lake has not been cleaned,” says a resident of Balaji Colony. 

“There are long pending drainage works in the area that have been stalled since the last four months. If not major work, they should at least complete the minor repairs” says Vijay Dabade, another resident of Balaji Colony. For residents in pockets of Yapral that is governed by two separate civic bodies - GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment board, the answers are even more convoluted. 

“When we ask our MLA, all he says is that it funds have been sanctioned by the State Government but orders from the Central Government are pending. The local corporation official said something similar. It’s a vicious circle of excuses. No one wants to be held answerable,” says one of the residents who has lived there for the past 30 years.

Another voter added that the MLA candidates also give the crucial voter base a miss because of the confusion arising in terms of the constituency limits, some parts of which are in GHMC and some in Cantonment, making funds difficult to procure. “We voted last time because the TRS promised change. Before that we voted for BJP candidate. All make empty promises,” adds another resident.

TAGS
Yapral Neredmet Sainikpuri Malkajgiri Telangana elections Secunderabad

