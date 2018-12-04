Home States Telangana

HC dismisses Nagam Reddy’s PIL on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project

The former minister sought a CBI probe into alleged fraud in manipulating the estimates of electromechanical equipment meant for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a relief to Telangana government, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday dismissed the PIL filed by Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former minister and Telangana Congress leader, seeking CBI probe into alleged fraud in manipulating the estimates of electromechanical equipment meant for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP).

“There is no element of fraud or loss to public exchequer demonstrated by the petitioner in defence of the respondents as well as the corroborated materials provided by BHEL, Megha Engineering and Navayuga Engineering Co. There is no foundation for the plea that CBI be directed to conduct an investigation,” the bench observed while dismissing the PIL filed last year by Nagam, who questioned the pricing of 145 MW motors and pumps procured by the state for the purpose of PRLIP.

Nagam earlier submitted that the cost of each pump and motor was estimated by the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) as Rs 118 crore, but the state government had paid Rs 179 crore resulting in avoidable loss to the public exchequer. The agency through which the government has procured those motors and pumps from BHEL, has made enormous profits. He sought judicial intervention with the revision of value of electro mechanical equipments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagam Janardhan Reddy Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp