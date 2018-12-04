KTR slams meddling Chandrababu Naidu, ‘deyyam’ Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Monday criticised TDP chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘meddling in Telangana politics’ and called UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi a ‘deyyam’ (ghost).

“Remember, every vote for the Maha Kutami is a vote for Naidu,” he said. Rao made these comments at a meeting in Warangal city. He also held meetings in Peddapalli, Ramagundam and Koratla.

Continuing his tirade against Naidu, Rao claimed the AP CM had written nearly 30 letters to the Centre and other agencies against irrigation projects in Telangana. “None of the parties in the Grand Alliance, including TDP, have the capacity to face TRS separately, hence their newfound friendship. They have united in their attempt to cheat Telangana. So don’t believe them,” he said.

At Peddapalli, Rao promised his audience that he would develop the town on par with Sircilla in the coming days.