Home States Telangana

Not against Mallanna Sagar Project, TRS man demonising us, say Vemulaghat farmers

They alleged that the KCR government has duped the farmers who gave their lands as per the GO 123 for the construction of the project. 

Published: 04th December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-MLA and TRS leader Cheruku Muthyam Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

Ex-MLA and TRS leader Cheruku Muthyam Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Krishna P
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Vemulaghat farmers affected by the proposed Mallanna Sagar Project said that their struggle is for rehabilitation and resettlement and not against the project. Villagers said that the TRS candidate in Dubbak, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy and former MLA and TRS leader Cheruku Muthyam Reddy have been portraying that the farmers were against the construction of Mallanna Sagar Project. 

Villagers on Monday at their protest camp said that they do not have any objections regarding the capacity of the project. They are in fact demanding rehabilitation and resettlement according to the Central Land Acquisition Act, 2013. They alleged that the KCR government has duped the farmers who gave their lands as per the GO 123 for the construction of the project. 

Ramalinga Reddy in centre (Photo | Twitter)

At the time of registering the land, the government had mentioned 6 lakh, only in the sale deed, under rehabilitation and resettlement. Mallanna Sagar Porata Samithi leader Hayatuddin said that when a woman farmer Teegulla Balamai from Etigadda Kishtapur village of Thoguta mandal approached the court, Siddipet collector filed an affidavit citing 6 lakh for rehabilitation and resettlement.

He said that the State government is yet to complete the project and is instead trying to divert its water to Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency, which happens to be KCR’s seat, via canal worth at least 51.6 crore. He added that the government had issued GO 528 in March, 2018 for this. 

He also said that the TRS leaders were levelling false allegations against the Congress and Vemulaghat farmers ahead of the elections, trying to portray them as guilty. Hayatuddin further hoped that the people will teach a lesson to TRS. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vemulaghat Vemulaghat farmers Mallanna Sagar project Cheruku Muthyam Reddy Ramalinga Reddy Dubbak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp