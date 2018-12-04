Home States Telangana

'Show election results on bigger monitors at counting units'

Is TS polls going to be 100 per cent digital with no possibility of human error or tampering? Some candidates beg to differ.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is TS polls going to be 100 per cent digital with no possibility of human error or tampering? Some candidates beg to differ.  Picture this, on December 7, every time a voter enters the ballot unit and casts a vote on the EVM, the data on who got the vote is stored on a smaller controlling unit, which at the end of the day is sealed with all the cumulative data. 

On December 11, the seal of this would be broken in the presence of counting agents from various parties. On the small screen of the controlling unit (2*6 inch), the number assigned to each candidate appears as per serial order, alongside the results that were recorded. However, once these are displayed on the screen, they are manually recorded on a paper and counted further.

“We saw this during the mock polls on December 2 and fail to understand if it is meant to be so by design. In our constituency especially,  party-appointed counting agents are made to stand behind a screen from where they would not be able to verify whether the counting officer noted the correct number from the controlling unit to the paper,” noted Lubna Sarwath, Karwan candidate from Socialist party (India).

She and other contestants have shot a letter to the ECI raising their concerns about the authenticity of the process. Their ultimate demand is to have the results shown in each of the 296 controlling units be simultaneously displayed on a bigger monitor.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections EVMs Lubna Sarwath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp