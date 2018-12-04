TVVP chief abuses TGGDA superintendent

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Telangana Government Doctors Association members (TGGDA) alleged that superintendent of Bhadrachalam Area Hospital Dr Koti Reddy developed Myocardial Infraction (Heart Attack) allegedly after Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner K Manicka Raj verbally abused him.

However, officials from TVVP denied any relation between the superintendent developing heart attack and the Parishad’s officials.

Reddy is recovering at a private hospital in Khammam and his condition is stable. TGGDA president Dr P Praveen said they will hold a meeting over the incident on Tuesday.