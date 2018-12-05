Winter is likely to be warmer than usual in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This winter is likely to be warmer than usual, according to India Meteorological Department’s ‘Seasonal outlook for the temperatures during December 2018-February 2019’.Minimum temperatures across the State are already above normal, including in Hyderabad where the minimum temperature was 18 degree Celsius on Tuesday, two degree Celsius above normal. In Bhadrachalam, it was 3 degree Celsius above normal at 20 degree Celsius.

The forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal in most of parts of the country this winter. One of the contributing factors to the warm winter is the rise in sea surface temperatures across most part of Pacific Ocean, resulting in developing of weak El Nino conditions.

Due to these weak El Nino conditions, there is about 39 per cent probability of above normal minimum temperatures in the core cold wave zone, which includes Telangana, during the November 2018-January 2019 season.

The minimum temperatures are expected to be on an average 0.85 degree Celsius above the minimum temperature that is regarded as normal by the IMD, which is obtained by observing the winter temperatures over a period of thirty years from 1981-2010. As per a private weather forecasting organisation, minimum temperatures may be on some days even one to two degree Celsius above normal.