Sangh, you have created this monster: Owaisi on Bulandshahr incident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Yogi Adityanath’s campaigns are on full swing in city, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, referring to the growing lawlessness in his State. Owaisi laid the blame of the Bulandshahr cop killing on BJP, RSS and the Sangh Parivar and said that they have “created this monster”.

Owaisi on Tuesday said, “A police officer was shot from his own gun which shows how bad the situation is. BJP, RSS and the Sangh Parivar are protecting them. They have created this monster.” On Monday, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was probing the Akhlaq lynching case after a mob in UP’s Bulandshahr torched a police post and clashed with cops following rumours of cow slaughter.

“They have given prominence to the life of a cow than that of a man. The officer’s sister herself termed the killing as a conspiracy. This is BJP’s responsibility,” the Hyderabad MP said.

You care about Modi, I care about Ali: Owaisi to Naqvi

Owaisi also took a potshot at Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. “During a television debate, Naqvi’s true face was revealed. He had said, those who want to eat beef can go to Pakistan. This is the mindset of India’s minority minister,” he said.