Tenant farmers angry with TRS for failing to improve their lives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various farmer organisations on Tuesday came down heavily on TRS for not making any attempts to improve the conditions of tenant farmers in the State. Speaking to media on Tuesday, the representatives of farmer associations pointed out that although there are around 15 lakh tenant farmers in the State, none of the welfare schemes started by TRS providing farm subsidies or the loan waiver & crop insurance schemes are of any use to tenant farmers. They pointed out that farmer organisations have been asking for recognition of tenant farmers but the TRS did not heed to their demands.

It was also pointed out that as per the Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011 which is in force in TS, the government should have recognised tenant farmers and issue them Loan Eligibility Card (LEC). However, not even 10,000 LEC cards were distributed by the TRS during its more than four years of rule.

“Even in the context of Assembly elections, neither TRS party nor (caretaker) CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has spoken a single word in support of tenant farmers. Their manifesto also does not include any point related to tenant farmers. Is this not an insult to almost 15 lakhs of tenant farmers in the State?” asked Kirankumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

B Kondal of the same organisation pointed out that “though 4,200 farmer committed suicide in Telangana in the past four years, families of only 1,200 farmers were provided compensation by the government.”