Six Congress workers injured in clashes with TRS activists

As many as six Congress workers—three of them were women—sustained serious injuries after being beaten up and pelted with stones.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Just one day before campaigning officially ended on Wednesday, late on Tuesday night, some Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi activists in Turkapally village of Narayankhed constituency got into a heated argument, that later devolved into an ugly fight. As many as six Congress workers—three of them were women—sustained serious injuries after being beaten up and pelted with stones.

Sources say that when the Congress workers went to Narayankhed police station, SI Narender refused to register a complaint and instead said he would book both the parties. Angered by the refusal, they held a protest outside the station. Soon, party workers descended on the location. Satyanarayana Raju, DSP, conducted an enquiry into the incident and concluded that it was indeed the SI who was at fault for not registering the plaint.

Meanwhile, the two parties had a face off in Khanapur when the convoys of Congress’ Ramesh Rathod and TRS’ Rekha Naik crossed paths resulting in a near-violent war of words. 

TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi

