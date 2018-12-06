Unlike KCR, we will fulfil promises: Prajakutami

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days ahead of polls, People’s Front leaders on Wednesday appealed to the people, one last time, to vote for them. Leaders, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, said that their ‘rainbow alliance’ would put an end to the ‘autocratic’ rule of the Kalvakuntla family. “Unlike KCR, we will fulfil all our promises,” they said.

Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu and senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, RC Khuntia held a press conference on Wednesday.

Gandhi said that cadres of all parties in the Front — Congress, TDP, TJS, CPI and TIP —were working in coordination. “KCR has betrayed the Telangana dream. Unlike KCR, we will fulfil the people’s aspirations,” he said. Replying to question on the Front’s CM face, Gandhi stressed that the Chief Minister was bound to be from Congress. “However, it would be premature of us to speak on the topic. For now, let us focus on bringing in a people’s government,” he said.

The leaders claimed that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had built his election campaign around Chandrababu Naidu, hellbent at trying to portray the Andhra Pradesh CM as ‘anti-Telangana’.

Naidu, the centre of this discussion, elaborated on this theory. “KCR does not have achievements of his own to publicise. He has gone off-track by targeting me. When have I ever worked against Telagnana, as he has claimed so many times,” he said. Naidu emphasised that if the People’s Front wins, the Chief Minister would be from Congress and the administration would definitely work from Hyderabad. “We can see how KCR is losing is cools and scolding people in public meetings. This is proof of his frustration and that fact that he knows his party will lose,” Naidu claimed.

Meanwhile, TJS chief Kodandaram claimed that unless KCR was thrown out of power, the true ‘Telangana cause’ would not be fulfilled. Cheruku Sudhakar, chief of Telangana Inti Party, which is also in the alliance, was at the meeting as well.

Other leaders such as MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga and popular balladeer Gadar, who have campaigned for the Front in recent times, once again urged the people to ensure that the TRS is defeated this time.