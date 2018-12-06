Home States Telangana

'Khao Commission Rao': Will that tagline yield any results for Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul Gandhi has been able to highlight the corruption and failures of KCR government and collusion between KCR and  PM Modi. 

Published: 06th December 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu during an election campaign at Jubilee Hill assembly constituency in Hyderabad on 3 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By J Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People’s Front alliance which has brought down curtains down on 37-year-long rivalry between Congress and TDP took everyone by surprise initially but emerged as formidable alternative to ruling TRS by the end of the campaign,  turning this polls into neck-to-neck battle. 

Inclusion of CPI, Telangana Jana Samithi and pressure groups like MRPS, Telangana  Inti Party, balladeer Gadar and others has only made People’s Front further strong as its leaders have been able to present it as an inclusive force unlike KCR’s family run TRS. At a time when the whole campaign revolved around KCR’s failure, his family rule, his autocratic and oppressive style of functioning, unprecedented corruption, People’s Front tried to portray itself as an inclusive force which represents aspirations of all sections and a democratic front. 

Winning support of MRPS founder Manda Kishna Madiga and fielding BC leader R Krishnaiah from Miryalguda has ensured that People’s Front has an edge among SCs and BCs. Keeping TJS founded by Professor Kodandaram in the alliance certainly earned brownie points from Telangana activists and students. While big brother in  People’s Front Congress started its campaign from revered Shakti Peetam Alampur, it was their leader Rahul Gandhi who led their campaign quite effectively and was able to catch the fancy of Telangana people with his whirlwind campaign tours and impressive speeches.

By coming up with observations like 400 per cent rise in KTR’s income while surplus-Telangana went into Rs 2.20 lakh crore debt, Khao Commission Rao, T-RSS, Rahul Gandhi has been able to highlight the corruption and failures of KCR government and collusion between KCR and  PM Modi. 

Lending a final touch TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has campaigned for about week during the end of campaign. However, Chandrababu limited himself to Greater Hyderabad and undivided Khammam and Nalgonda districts. 

While  AICC president Rahul Gandhi addressed more than ten public meetings and held roadshows, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also attended a public meeting for People’s Front at Medchal.  While rainbow alliance has been successful in turning heads not just in TS but nationally, we have to wait till December 11 to see whether these response will convert to votes.

Telangana elections People's Front TRS

