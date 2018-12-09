Home States Telangana

Count votes with VVPAT slips in Gajwel: Vanteru Pratap Reddy to EC

Mahakutami's Gajwel candidate felt KCR is allegedly trying to manipulate the Electronic Voting Machines machines as he has done on the day of polling by engaging party henchmen.

Published: 09th December 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of VVPATs being readied for the recent Assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mahakutami (People's Front) candidate from Gajwel Assembly Constituency, Vanteru Pratap Reddy demanded the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar to make arrangements for counting of votes along with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) slips of all 306 polling stations in Gajwel constituency.  

He expressed serious doubts, that his rival candidate from TRS and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is allegedly trying to manipulate the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) machines as he has done on the day of polling by engaging party henchmen who prevented the voters from coming to the polling stations.

He also expressed doubts on the Election Commission of India that even after 24 hours of polling, the ECI has not announced the polling percentage for Gajwel. Pratap Reddy also threatened that he will be filing the petition in the High Court on Monday and also threatened to sit on indefinite hunger strike if the counting of votes is not done along with VVPAT slips. 

TAGS
EVM VVPAT Gajwel Vanteru Pratap Reddy KCR

Comments

