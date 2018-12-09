Government bats for ‘innovators at every home’ across Telangana

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a parent, here is a thought experiment. Imagine a cradle with sound sensors to detect the cries of a baby. Now imagine that this cradle also swings the baby depending on magnetic forces. Exciting?

This is one of the many brilliant ideas pitched by school students at the ‘Intinta Innovator’ campaign launched by Telangana State Innovation Cell officials in September.

The campaign aims at nurturing innovators at every home in the State, from a very young age. They currently focus on students in schools and colleges, especially those in rural localities. In fact, a special programme under the campaign called ‘Intinta Students Innovator’, which focuses exclusively on school students started in the second week of November.

“The idea is to find an innovator in every home. If we want to increase our GDP, we have to explore novel avenues like the field of innovation,” said Chief Innovation Officer at TSIC Phanindra Sama.

“Many prominent innovators have been tinkering with ideas from a very young age. It is necessary to nurture such a mindset from an early age. This is why we started approaching the schools. In association with various NGOs, we are conducting programmes in Government Residential Welfare Schools. Students pitch their ideas and some of them are mentored or rewarded,” he added. The ideas are also being posted in the TSIC social media handles including Twitter every Wednesday.