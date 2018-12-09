If People’s Front wins, Telangana Congress may allot just 4 or 5 Cabinet berths to allies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While majority of exit polls have predicted TRS victory, at least one survey has favoured Congress-led People’s Front to form the government. Such a scenario may throw up many issues with respect to Cabinet formation, leading to many problems the Congress has to deal with.

While there is a provision to have 18-member cabinet, including the chief minister, in 119-member Assembly, Congress is may allot just two to four berths to its allies. Whether their partners will be satisfied with that number is remained to be seen, such a decision will leave Congress with just 14 or 15 berths, which may lead to an all-out war in the grand old party.

Among the senior leaders who will be in the race are Shabbir Ali, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, P Sudershan Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Balram Naik, Sridhar Babu and Sarve Satyanarayana. Coming to allies, TDP is likely to allotted two to three berths and CPI one berth if Congress decides to uphold ‘alliance dharma’.

While CPI chief Chada Venkat Reddy or Gunda Mallesh, also a CPI leader, may be considered based on caste equations, TDP’s Nandamuri Suhasini, Nama Nageshwar Rao, Sandra Venkata Verraiah and T Veerender Goud are sure to be in the picture.

TJS, whose chief Professor Kodandaram is assured of chairmanship of the committee that will be entrusted with the task of implementing the Common Minimum Programme, is unlikely to get a Cabinet berth.

Vying for Cabinet berths!

In the event of People’s Front forming the government, the list of leaders vying for the Cabinet berths will be a long one. Here is a look at the names who are said to be vying for the berths:

From Congress: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jana Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, Damodar Raja Narsimha, Ponnala Laskmaiah, Mohd Shabbir Ali, T Jeevan Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, DK Aruna, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Sabitha Indra Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Sarve Satyanarayana, Balram Naik, Mukesh Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar, Akula Lalitha, V Venkateshwar Rao, R Krishnaiah

From TDP: Nandamuri Suhasini, Nama Nageshwar Rao, Sandra Venkata Verraiah, T Veerender Goud

From CPI: Chada Venkat Reddy, Gunda Mallesh

