Home States Telangana

Religious institutions do not fall under RTI Act: Hyderabad High Court

The court also said it was desirable to amend the Act to bring in its fold all the registered institutions having income over and above a particular limit.

Published: 09th December 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

RTI-generic1

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has held that religious institutions like temples, churches and mosques, which were not financed/funded by the government, do not fall within the purview of Right to Information Act, 2005. The Court, however, said that since the religious institutions were receiving donations from various sources, it was desirable to amend the Act to bring in its fold all the registered institutions having income over and above a particular limit, to furnish information to achieve the objects of the RTI Act.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was allowing a batch of petitions filed by various religious institutions questioning either invocation of the provisions of RTI Act with respect to their organisations or the circulars issued by the governments of AP and Telangana directing the respective institutions to designate and constitute ‘Public Information Officers’ to operationalise the mechanism for providing information sought by the citizens under the 2005 Act. 

On the other hand, the State governments submitted that the temples were public religious institutions and the executive officer concerned were responsible for the administrative functions of the temple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTI Right to Information Hyderabad High Court RT religious institutions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp