Home States Telangana

We’ll win 75-80 seats and form the next government: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Election Commission had failed in several aspects including missing of several names in the electoral rolls.  

Published: 09th December 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as debate is raging over exit polls, People’s Front leaders expressed confidence that they would win 75-80 seats in the Assembly polls and form the next government. 

“Congress-led  People’s Front will win 75-80 seats. Our alliance has worked out well and succeeded in winning the hearts of people. TRS will be limited to just 35 seats. Fed up with TRS’s autocratic rule, Telangana people have voted against TRS. People’s Front government will form the next government,” TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said speaking to newsmen on Saturday. However, he alleged that the Election Commission had failed in several aspects including missing of several names in the electoral rolls.  

Thanking the Congress cadres and supporters for extending their support in the elections, he urged them to be alert till the counting is over. Uttam demanded officials to bring EVMs from strongrooms to counting centres amid tight security.

He further said that in the five states where Assembly polls were held this November and December, Congress will win with  5-0 majority, stressing that Grand Old Party will emerge victorious in  Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chattishgarh and Mizoram.

Speaking on the occasion, TTDP chief L Ramana said that though the TRS  government threatened People’s Front leaders and cadres, unleashed terror in the run-up to polls, tried to lure people by distributing money, Telangana voters have voted against TRS.

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy urged People’s Front cadres and media to keep a vigil on strongrooms where EVMs were kept till counting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
People’s Front Telangana elections Telangana Congress Uttam Kumar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp