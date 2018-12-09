We’ll win 75-80 seats and form the next government: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as debate is raging over exit polls, People’s Front leaders expressed confidence that they would win 75-80 seats in the Assembly polls and form the next government.

“Congress-led People’s Front will win 75-80 seats. Our alliance has worked out well and succeeded in winning the hearts of people. TRS will be limited to just 35 seats. Fed up with TRS’s autocratic rule, Telangana people have voted against TRS. People’s Front government will form the next government,” TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said speaking to newsmen on Saturday. However, he alleged that the Election Commission had failed in several aspects including missing of several names in the electoral rolls.

Thanking the Congress cadres and supporters for extending their support in the elections, he urged them to be alert till the counting is over. Uttam demanded officials to bring EVMs from strongrooms to counting centres amid tight security.

He further said that in the five states where Assembly polls were held this November and December, Congress will win with 5-0 majority, stressing that Grand Old Party will emerge victorious in Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chattishgarh and Mizoram.

Speaking on the occasion, TTDP chief L Ramana said that though the TRS government threatened People’s Front leaders and cadres, unleashed terror in the run-up to polls, tried to lure people by distributing money, Telangana voters have voted against TRS.

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy urged People’s Front cadres and media to keep a vigil on strongrooms where EVMs were kept till counting.