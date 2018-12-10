Home States Telangana

Telangana Elections: More men on paper, but women were real stars this polls

This is a remarkable progress compared to 2014, when in all of the 24 districts of Hyderabad male voters outnumbered women.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While polling percentage recorded in greater Hyderabad was disappointing, there, indeed, was a ray of hope. The election commission data showed a substantial increase in the number of women who cast their votes. In eight constituencies under the greater Hyderabad limits, more women turned up to vote compared to men! 

This is a remarkable progress compared to 2014, when in all of the 24 districts of Hyderabad male voters outnumbered women. On the whole, 1.02 crore women voted across the State and are likely to play a major role in the mandate, about 4,700 votes more than men. This, despite the fact that 2.5 lakh more men than women were enrolled in the State to vote.

The constituencies with better women voter representation include, Kukatpally, Nampally, Serilingampally, Uppal, Pattancheru, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Sanath Nagar and LB Nagar. Amongst these, the notable difference was seen in Serilingampally and Medchal, where 49.40% and 61.13% women turned up against 47.76% and 59.80% respectively in 2014.  In most of these constituencies, the number of male voters were higher. However they did not turn up to vote. In Hyderabad district alone, the difference between male and female voters was of 2 lakhs. A more holistic glance on all the 31 districts show that 14 districts recorded higher voter turnout among women voters. Experts attribute this increase to better political awareness among the women.

READ | How ‘pink’ is TRS? Rumours rife on who’ll make it to next Cabinet

“It is a very positive trend for the democracy and shows that women want to exercise their own political choice. It was only the natural progression because now we see higher participation of women in public life so this kind of political representation is the most natural,” noted Professor Manjari Katju, Political Science Professor, UoH. 

But what could be the political implications of more women voters? “The social construct is such now that women can’t be swayed using biryanis and liquor. So the choices they make maybe more ethical,” noted Professor Subbarangaiah K of Let’s Vote NGO. Previously, National Election Studies by organisation called CSDC has conducted studies that showed an increase in women voters turnout, tends to favour the Congress party and go against BJP in Lok Sabha Elections. 

Districts with more women voter turnout 
Mancherial, Nirmal,  Nizamabad, Kamareddy,  Jagtial , Karimnagar,  Rajanna Sircilla , Siddipet, Rangareddy , Medchal Malkajgiri Mahbubnagar , Wanarpathy,   Jayashankar Bhupalpally , Khammam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections hyderabad female voters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp