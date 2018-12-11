K Chandrasekhar Rao says India needs a non-Congress, non-BJP government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the massive victory of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Telangana Assembly elections, party President K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said he would play a crucial role in national politics.

He told reporters that he would work to evolve an alternative to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress with a new economic model. "The country definitely needs a new economic model and an agricultural model. We're lagging behind in productivity as we're only thinking about production."

He emphasises: "We're going to unite the people of India. I have done a great deal of work on that."

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said he is confident that he would bring about qualitative change in Indian politics. "The beginning will be small but very shortly we will show the change that can come to the nation," he said.

Reacting to the Congress party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, KCR said this happened because there was no other alternative to the BJP. "India needs to come out of this routine," he said.

He was confident that Telangana would show the way to the entire country. He said he would soon visit New Delhi. "There are certain forces who are playing dirty politics. Four parties are coming together and doing drama," he said in an obvious reference to the efforts to bring together non-BJP parties.

Earlier, he told the media that the victory of TRS in the Assembly elections is people's victory. People irrespective of caste, creed and religion and all sections including farmers, women and youth supported the TRS. "Today Telangana stands as a non-Congress and non-BJP state. TRS party is not here for power, we're just people's agents," Rao reiterated.

KCR thanked the people for expressing faith in the TRS and vowed to continue the efforts to take Telangana forward on the path of development and prosperity.

The TRS chief advised party workers against becoming arrogant, saying this huge victory has added to their responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the people.

He said TRS remains committed to fulfilling its promise to irrigate one crore acres by completing all pending projects.

(With agency inputs)

