30 people injured as KSRTC bus overturns in Telangana

By UNI

SANGAREDDY: At least 30 people were injured, four of them seriously when a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, in which they were travelling, overturned at Degulavadi village in this district of Telangana on Thursday.

The accident occurred when the bus, carrying 50 passengers, was proceeding towards Aurad from Thadakal, Karnataka, police said.

The injured were shifted to Naryankhed Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police added.