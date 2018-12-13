Home States Telangana

Clear all farmer debt applications in 3 months: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the officials concerned have to obey the orders passed by the Telangana Farmers Debt Relief Commission, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the commission to resolve the representations/applications received from the farmers within three months.

The bench made it clear that the commission could examine the problems at the ground level and pass appropriate orders for resolving them. The bench directed both the commission and the state legal services authority to submit reports before the court for every three months informing about the number of applications received, number of issues addressed and so on.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the PILs filed by social activists Pakala Srihari Rao, D Narasimha Reddy, K Siva Ram Reddy, Ramayya Yadav and others seeking directions to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to take necessary steps for preventing farmers’ suicides. 

After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench stressed the need of establishment of a commission to facilitate farmers get their issues addressed and posted the matter to December 18 for further hearing.

