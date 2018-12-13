Protect Gothikoyas, migrants: Hyderabad High Court to TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has directed the concerned authorities of Telangana government to take steps ensuring protection of ‘Gothikoyas’ community, migrants from Dantewada, Sukma and other districts of Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh states and settled down in various district of Telangana, but were not categorized as Scheduled Tribes. The bench restrained the concerned forest authorities from destroying any of the huts and other dwelling units of Gothikoyas and other similarly situated persons in the subject areas.

Besides, the bench directed the petitioners from getting involved in deforestation by destroying trees or carry out any other activity in such areas.

The bench was passing this order recently in a suo moto PIL dealing with the living conditions of the “Gothikoyas” in places like Bhupalapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and other districts of the state. The bench was told that the Gothikoyas tribals were denied of their right to cultivation and stay in the forest areas. The bench directed the Telangana legal services to make an in-depth study of the relevant laws and posted the matter to February 5, 2019.