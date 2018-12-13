Home States Telangana

Rythu Bandhu across India: KCR’s ambitious plan

Rao then commented on Minimum Support Price (MSP), saying that AICC president Rahul Gandhi had lied to the farmers of Mizoram when he was campaigning there recently.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that his proposed new party, a consortium of regional parties, would implement the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the entire country. 

Rao had announced his intention to launch a new national party on Tuesday while addressing a press conference after his astounding success in the Assembly polls. Rythu Bandhu was arguably one of his government’s most ambitious welfare schemes and is considered to have been one of the major reasons for his party’s good performance. 

Speaking to the press, Rao said, “Rythu Bandhu, an innovative scheme, was implemented nowhere but in Telangana. We will implement it across the country. This would require Rs 3.5 lakh crore and the Union budget permits this.” He added that the Union budget, in fact, did not have make a sufficient allocation towards Minority welfare. “We will correct this in our Budget,” he said. 

ALSO READ | Clear all farmer debt applications in 3 months: Hyderabad High Court

The TRS chief claimed that both the Congress and BJP had failed to address agrarian issues. “Our country has not been able to market its agricultural produce outside the country. Our farmers do not get international exposure. Though we have vast tropical and coastal lands, they continue to suffer,” he said. 

Rao then commented on Minimum Support Price (MSP), saying that AICC president Rahul Gandhi had lied to the farmers of Mizoram when he was campaigning there recently. “He told them they would get an MSP. But the MSP will be fixed for the entire country, it won’t be announced for individual States,” he elaborated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp