‘As Opposition, we will make TRS keep its word’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhira MLA-elect Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that as an Opposition party, Congress would fight for the implementation of assurances made by the TRS in 2014 and 2018.

Addressing a press conference, Vikramarka said, “Regardless of whether we are in power or not, we stand by the people. We respect their verdict. However, we do condemn arrogant statements made by the ruling party,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior leader Sravan Dasoju alleged Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar had deleted names of as many as 22 lakh voters from electoral rolls.