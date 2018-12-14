KT Rama Rao appointed TRS party's working president

By Express News Service

Soon after tasting a thumping victory in the recent state assembly polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed his son Siricilla MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao as the party's working president.

Rama Rao, known as KTR, has been elevated to the Executive President post immediately after the party chief was sworn-in as chief minister on Thursday.

Leading into a second innings in government, the chief minister has several tasks cut out, including completion of irrigation projects and other important works in government, and hence the responsibility of strengthening of the party has been entrusted with KTR. Responsibilities including party membership and constructing party offices in all districts have been entrusted to KTR.

A statement from the chief minister's office said that KTR was the most trusted person in TRS to forward the party in accordance with KCR's plan. It said: CM KCR strongly believes and is confident that the working style, the commitment, the direction and leadership qualities of KTR will help in leading the TRS party efficiently and effectively by him in the days to come.

Grateful, indebted & Humbled



Thanks Telangana for keeping the faith in KCR Garu & giving us another opportunity to serve you pic.twitter.com/nSwnaLz8z2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 11, 2018

Further, KCR has on several occasions in the past and even after the recent assembly polls reiterated his future role in national politics. So KCR will be busy in national politics, and this is also one of the reasons for the elevation of KTR.

KTR, a third-time MLA now, was the IT and MA&UD minister in the previous cabinet and represents Sircilla assembly constituency.