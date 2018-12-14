Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao appointed TRS party's working president

KTR, a third-time MLA now, was the IT and MA&UD minister in the previous cabinet and represents Sircilla assembly constituency. 

Published: 14th December 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

TRS leader KT Rama Rao (Photo | Facebook)

TRS leader KT Rama Rao (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Soon after tasting a thumping victory in the recent state assembly polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed his son Siricilla MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao as the party's working president.

Rama Rao, known as KTR, has been elevated to the Executive President post immediately after the party chief was sworn-in as chief minister on Thursday.

Leading into a second innings in government, the chief minister has several tasks cut out, including completion of irrigation projects and other important works in government, and hence the responsibility of strengthening of the party has been entrusted with KTR. Responsibilities including party membership and constructing party offices in all districts have been entrusted to KTR. 

A statement from the chief minister's office said that KTR was the most trusted person in TRS to forward the party in accordance with KCR's plan. It said: CM KCR strongly believes and is confident that the working style, the commitment, the direction and leadership qualities of KTR will help in leading the TRS party efficiently and effectively by him in the days to come.

Further, KCR has on several occasions in the past and even after the recent assembly polls reiterated his future role in national politics. So KCR will be busy in national politics, and this is also one of the reasons for the elevation of KTR.

KTR, a third-time MLA now, was the IT and MA&UD minister in the previous cabinet and represents Sircilla assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS working president KCR son KTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp