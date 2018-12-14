Home States Telangana

Political parties run out of steam for panchayat elections?

Are the parties and their leaders ready for another round of electioneering and the elections?

Published: 14th December 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With TRS party leadership dropping several hints that the new government will soon conduct the gram panchayat elections, the political activity is once again expected to gain intensity in the villages. 

But are the parties and their leaders ready for another round of electioneering and the elections?
The answer, if one has to believe the political observers, is a big no.

The reasons are many. But the prominent reason, and the obvious one too, is that both the political parties and their leaders have already ran out of energy as well as the all important ‘resources’.

In Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, which comprise 530 and 526 gram panchayats respectively, the officials have already started the process to conduct the elections. As a first step, they have started conducting gram sabhas in villages with the objective of collecting data to prepare Backward Classes (BC) voters list. After completing this process, the government will finalise the BC reservations.

ALSO READ  | Telangana election results: This is a black day for democracy, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

However, all political parties and leaders, including those who won in the Assembly elections, are said to be sailing in the same boat and are said to be not too enthusiastic about the gram panchayat polls.

In the ruling TRS for instance, according to political observers, the elected MLAs are likely to advise their village level leaders to approach them after winning the elections as only then they will be able use their good offices to get the funds allotted for the development of their villages . 

Far worse is the situation of Congress and BJP parties after their debacle in the elections.  BJP is one party that believes village level elections are a big opportunity to the strengthen party at grassroots level, but even their leaders are not that interested. That leaves the local leaders with no option but to depend on their own ‘capacity’ and ‘resources’ to contest in the panchayat elections. 

Poll prep underway

Nizamabad District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Krishna Murthy said that officials have already started preparing voters list and will soon submit the same to the government. “We are also waiting for the government notification on panchayat elections and accordingly we will continue with our preparations,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS party Telangana Elections 2019 ELECTIONS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp