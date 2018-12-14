State will compensate for acquired land, build houses: EPS on Salem-Chennai Expressway construction

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the State would compensate people whose land was acquired for the proposed Salem-Chennai Expressway and would construct houses for them, urging cooperation from the public.

The project has been met with opposition from farmers and activists. Speaking in Salem, the chief minister explained the benefits of the project. “The Salem-Chennai eight-lane road is very important for the development of State economy. Only if we have good infrastructure facilities will new industries come up,” he said. “Many think this road is for Salem. That is not true.

This road will benefit vehicles heading towards Chennai from Kochi, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Madurai and other districts,” he said, urging cooperation. He said local bodies were the heart in the government machinery. “Local bodies are functioning very efficiently.

I do not interfere in any department and give full freedom to ministers and officials in making decisions for the well-being of people,” he said. Local body elections in the State have been stalled from October

2016.

The CM laid the foundation stone for smart city works at a cost of `198.85 crores. The works include construction of a two-tier bus stand, strengthening of the banks of Thirumanimutharu, the building of multi-level car parking at VOC market and Victoria shopping complex, renovation of Salem New Bus Stand and underground drainage works at smart roads.