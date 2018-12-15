Want irregularities to be probed: Sravan Dasoju

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to probe into the irregularities in the recently concluded elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

He was speaking to newsmen at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday after a high-level meeting of TPCC to review party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.Sravan said that all the leaders were unanimous in demanding that all elections from now on should be conducted only through ballots and not Electronic Voting Machines.

It was unfortunate that the EC has partnered with TRS in murdering the democracy in Telangana, Sravan said.Sravan said that the Telangana Congress leaders would ask the Congress MPs to raise the issue in the ongoing session of Parliament to demand a JPC to probe into poll irregularities.

Congress would also approach the Chief Election Commission with evidences to show how results were manipulated by the local poll staff, Sravan added.

VHR attacks TRS govt

Hyderabad: Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday alleged that reservation for BCs in panchayats bodies had been reduced by the TRS government. “When the population of BCs is 53 per cent, how can reservation be restricted to 33 per cent. It has should be increased in Telagnana as well,” he said.