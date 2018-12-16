Home States Telangana

Anger brews among unemployed vet graduates in Telangana

The order has further irked the students already displeased with absence of recruitment since the State formation. 

Published: 16th December 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With unemployment a huge issue in Telangana, brewing anger among the recent veterinary graduates against the university recruiting already-employed veterinarians is soon to become a major issue. The Animal Husbandry department released a circular on Wednesday calling for interested and eligible veterinarians, already employed with State government, as VAS or Assistant Directors possessing PG or PhD, to work as Assistant Professor in three veterinary colleges run by PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University, due to shortage of teaching staff in these varsities.


The order has further irked the students already displeased with absence of recruitment since the State formation. Telangana Veterinary Graduates Association president, Dr Katam Sridhar, is of the opinion that recent graduates are better suited for the post than those who completed their academics at least 10-15 years ago. Moreover, the already ill-funded university will now have to bear huge sums of salaries and they will be paid to those already employed in decent positions. 

However, one practical reason pointed out by a senior official at the Animal Husbandry department is related to the ongoing court case against the university in question. Last year the government had accorded permission for recruitment but it ran into legal trouble while the case is pending in the court. With this recruitment order, the university is looking at a temporary fulfilment of staff needs. 

In such a case if fresh graduates are recruited, it will be a difficult task to end their contracts once the pending court case is cleared and university wants to conduct permanent recruitment while the Animal Husbandry staff will work on deputation, known as ‘foreign service’.

New zonal system to delay recruitment
Hyderabad Veterinary students are in for a rough year ahead as the process to apply for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in the government is set to be delayed. Officials at the animal husbandry department pointed out that the new zonal system brought after the State was separated creating seven zones out of the earlier two zones, the staff working for each department also has to be sorted now.  Only after this process is completed and it is decided whether the veterinary jobs fall in the zone-wise or multi-zonal system category, a request for recruitment can be sent to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). While this process itself does not take much time, the state government has to give a go-ahead for the recruitment as well and the case is similar in all the State departments that want to conduct recruitment. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh witnessed aggressive and widespread protests by veterinary students over lack of recruitment, that might fuel similar protests here as well. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vetanarians Unemployment Protest Jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp