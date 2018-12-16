BJP president Amit Shah to visit Telangana on December 24 to review poll debacle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national president Amit Shah will arrive in the city on December 24 to take stock of the poll debacle in the State. The saffron party top boss will hold meetings with party workers across all parliamentary constituencies and revive the party’s fortunes in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

BJP State president, while making the announcement at a press conference here on Saturday said: “BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad to take stock of the situation.” “Amit Shah will hold talks with party pramukhs and karyakartas at the booth level. A cluster of three parliamentary constituencies will be reviewed,” he said.

Considering the fact that the party is on a weak spot, Shah’s would also be considering candidates who would be fielded in the 17 parliamentary constituencies. Currently, the party has one parliamentary seat - Secunderabad constituency represented by Bandaru Dattatreya.

Besides this, the party will also examine if its 22-point formula to the booth level karyakartas is being implemented. “Amit Shah will examine if the 22-points are being followed. And, we have identified 14 critical constituencies on which we’ll have a special focus,” Laxman said. Seemingly taking a cue from its rival the Congress, even the BJP held that it has suspicion over EVM machines used in the recently concluded elections.

“There is suspicion over the way EVMs were put to use and we have doubts that the EVMs were tampered,” Laxman alleged. Further, citing an example on how faulty EVM machines led to the poor voter turnout, Laxman said, “In my constituency, Musheerabad, for three hours the EVMs did not function. One can know the number of people who would have gone back without casting votes.”

He went on to slam the Eelection Commission officials for having multiple voters deleted from the voters’ list and said that a mere sorry would not undo the damage.