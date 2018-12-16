Fire servicemen in Telangana cry foul over salary delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Salaries have been increased but are not being received. This is the situation prevalent among the home guards deputed to the State fire services department. In Hyderabad, the guards have not been paid their salaries for the last three months while those in Ranga Reddy did not receive theirs in the last three months, said a fire services personnel requesting anonymity.

Nearly 500 home guards have come out to say that not only is their salary delayed, the delay has only been increasing in the last few weeks. The problem is mainly prevalent among the home guards recently transferred from the police to the fire department.