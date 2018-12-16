Tough times ahead for TRS: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar urged the party cadre not to get disheartened with defeat in the recently held Telangana Assembly Elections and urged them to hold meetings at Mandal and Zilla level to prepare for upcoming elections. Continuing criticism against TRS, Ponnam indicated that the pink party which is tasting success now might face bitter times ahead .

He said that BJP to shut the party office pointing out that 105 contestants from the party did not secure deposits. Ponnam urged people to select the voices which raise questions, at least in next elections. TPCC SC Cell chairman Arepalli Mohan said that Dalits stood by Congress side in this elections and demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil promises made to the community.

Senior leader from Congress V Hanumantha Rao said that the issue of missing votes should not be repeated in the Panchyat elections. Alleging that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is trying to suppress Backward Classes (BC) , he demanded that reservations allotted to BCs be increased by holding Assembly meetings.

“We will soon organise a meeting with all BC organisations and exert pressure on MLAs. The BC organisations too should focus on increasing reservations,” Hanumantha Rao said.

Skylab Naik expelled from TPCC for six years

TPCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee expelled D Skylab Naik, former PCC secretary, for six-years, citing that he contested as independent candidate against official Congress candidate in Miryalguda Assembly constituency in the recent Assembly elections.