Home States Telangana

Tough times ahead for TRS: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar

He said that BJP  to shut the party office pointing out that 105 contestants from the party did not secure deposits.

Published: 16th December 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

DCC president Katakam Mruthyunjayam and Ponnam Prabhakar in Karimnagar on Wednesday .| Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar urged the party cadre not to get disheartened with defeat in the recently held Telangana Assembly Elections and urged them to hold meetings at Mandal and Zilla level to prepare for upcoming elections.  Continuing criticism against TRS, Ponnam indicated that the pink party which is tasting success now might face bitter times ahead .

He said that BJP  to shut the party office pointing out that 105 contestants from the party did not secure deposits. Ponnam urged people to select the voices which raise questions, at least in next elections. TPCC SC Cell chairman Arepalli Mohan said that Dalits stood by Congress side in this elections and demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil promises made to the community. 

ALSO READ | From activist to working president: A look at KTR’s trajectory in TRS

Senior leader from Congress V Hanumantha Rao said that the issue of missing votes should not be repeated in the Panchyat elections. Alleging that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is trying to suppress Backward Classes (BC) , he demanded that reservations allotted to BCs be increased by holding Assembly meetings. 

“We will soon organise a meeting with all BC organisations and exert pressure on MLAs. The BC organisations too should focus on increasing reservations,” Hanumantha Rao said. 

Skylab Naik expelled from TPCC for six years
TPCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee expelled D Skylab Naik, former PCC secretary, for six-years, citing that he contested as independent candidate against official Congress candidate in Miryalguda Assembly constituency in the recent Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Ponnam Prabhakar TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp