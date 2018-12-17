Home States Telangana

Akbaruddin Owaisi elected AIMIM floor leader

In probability, this will be the last time Akbaruddin will be donning the role of AIMIM’s floor leader as he has already announced that will not be contesting the elections in the future.

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM, which retained its seven seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, has on Sunday elected its second-in-command Akbaruddin Owaisi as the party’s floor leader in the State Assembly.

Akbaruddin’s election, thanks to the stature he enjoys in the party, was a formality. For the record, he had also served as AIMIM’s floor leader in the first Assembly of the State. Akbaruddin was elected unanimously during a meeting attended by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and all its elected MLAs at party’s Darussalam headquarters on Sunday.  

In probability, this will be the last time Akbaruddin will be donning the role of AIMIM’s floor leader as he has already announced that will not be contesting the elections in the future. The AIMIM had retained Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Yakutpura, Nampalli, Malakpet, Bahadurpura and Karwan seats. The party also unsuccessfully contested from Rajendranagar constituency.  

