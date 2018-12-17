Post polls, Telangana MLAs treat loyalists with vacations

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several party candidates who emerged victorious in the Assembly elections after hectic campaigning for the last two to three months have decided to express their gratitude to party workers, who worked tirelessly to ensure their leaders’ victory, with more than just a pat on the back.

As the election heat will continue for a while, thanks to the upcoming panchayat polls and the general elections in May next year, party leaders have decided that the best way to keep the spirits of their loyalists up is to send them on joy trips and what better occasion than New Year to do so? In constituencies where political parties had to fight it out with opponents, cadres are being sent to different destinations on flights.

A lucky few are being sent to Goa and all their expenses are being paid by their parties.

Newly-elected MLAs are going out of their way to help their loyal sidekicks unwind by booking tour packages with different travel companies for them.

Speaking to Express, T Srinivas, one such lucky TRS party worker said, “We successfully ensured that our MLA contestant wins with a huge margin. I was surprised when I received a phone call one day from the elected MLA’s office. They took my details down and book tickets for me and a few other party supporters to send us to different destinations for New Year celebrations.”

“We are happy that the MLA for whom we toiled, identified supporters who worked hard and is rewarding them. We really thank our constituency MLA for taking such a decision.” When contacted, Arun Kumar, managing director of Infinite Tour and Travels said, “Till now, political party heads from three Hyderabad Assembly constituencies have booked New Year packages with us.”

“The package includes special events like DJ nights. Usually, every winter, party leaders book tickets for themselves and their families.

This time they have booked tickets for their hardworking loyalists.” The party men who are all geared up to go unwind told Express they had no clue that they would be awarded for the efforts that they put in while campaigning.