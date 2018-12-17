Home States Telangana

Post polls, Telangana MLAs treat loyalists with vacations

A lucky few are being sent to Goa and all their expenses are being paid by their parties.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

TRS supporters celebrate their party’s victory outside Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R Satish BABU

TRS supporters celebrate their party’s victory outside Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R Satish BABU

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several party candidates who emerged victorious in the Assembly elections after hectic campaigning for the last two to three months have decided to express their gratitude to party workers, who worked tirelessly to ensure their leaders’ victory, with more than just a pat on the back.      

As the election heat will continue for a while, thanks to the upcoming panchayat polls and the general elections in May next year, party leaders have decided that the best way to keep the spirits of their loyalists up is to send them on joy trips and what better occasion than New Year to do so?  In constituencies where political parties had to fight it out with opponents, cadres are being sent to different destinations on flights.

A lucky few are being sent to Goa and all their expenses are being paid by their parties.

Newly-elected MLAs are going out of their way to help their loyal sidekicks unwind by booking tour packages with different travel companies for them. 

Speaking to Express, T Srinivas, one such lucky TRS party worker said, “We successfully ensured that our MLA contestant wins with a huge margin. I was surprised when I received a phone call one day from the elected MLA’s office. They took my details down and book tickets for me and a few other party supporters to send us to different destinations for New Year celebrations.”

“We are happy that the MLA for whom we toiled, identified supporters who worked hard and is rewarding them. We really thank our constituency MLA for taking such a decision.” When contacted, Arun Kumar, managing director of Infinite Tour and Travels said, “Till now, political party heads from three Hyderabad Assembly constituencies have booked New Year packages with us.” 

“The package includes special events like DJ nights. Usually, every winter, party leaders book tickets for themselves and their families. 

This time they have booked tickets for their hardworking loyalists.” The party men who are all geared up to go unwind told Express they had no clue that they would be awarded for the efforts that they put in while campaigning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana MLA Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp